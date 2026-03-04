Joke of the Night for March 4, 2026: A silly to sip on

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with a cup of silly to sip on! Here's one to end your night with a smile.

What’s a ghost's favorite fruity drink?

Iced boo-berry tea.

