Joke of the Night for March 6, 2026: Jumping for funny!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's jumping for joy... with funny!
Joke of the Day
What's a kangaroo's favorite sport?
The high jump.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Iván Lojko