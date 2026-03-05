Joke of the Day for March 5, 2026: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to bake some funny into your day. Here's one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Why did the poor man sell yeast?
To raise some dough.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Nadya Spetnitskaya