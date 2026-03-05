Joke of the Night for March 5, 2026: Some monkeying around!
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's just monkeying around!
Joke of the Day
What do you call a baby monkey?
A "chimp off the old block."
