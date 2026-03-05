Joke of the Night for March 5, 2026: Some monkeying around!

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived with some animal antics. Here's one that's just monkeying around!

Joke of the Day

What do you call a baby monkey?

A "chimp off the old block."

Joke of the Night for March 5, 2026: Some monkeying around!
Joke of the Night for March 5, 2026: Some monkeying around!  © Unsplash/Joseph Anson

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for March 5, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 5, 2026: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 4, 2026: A silly to sip on Joke of the Night for March 4, 2026: A silly to sip on
Joke of the Day for March 4, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for March 4, 2026: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for March 3, 2026: Some starry silly Joke of the Night for March 3, 2026: Some starry silly
Joke of the Day for March 3, 2026: One that's hopping with funny Joke of the Day for March 3, 2026: One that's hopping with funny
Joke of the Day for March 2, 2026: A funny for a case of the Mondays Joke of the Day for March 2, 2026: A funny for a case of the Mondays
Joke of the Night for March 1, 2026: Hot dog hilarity! Joke of the Night for March 1, 2026: Hot dog hilarity!
Joke of the Day for March 1, 2026: A Sunday funny to kickstart the month! Joke of the Day for March 1, 2026: A Sunday funny to kickstart the month!

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Joseph Anson

More on Joke of the Day: