Amazon workers launch historic strike days before Christmas

New York, New York - Thousands of workers at Amazon facilities across the US went on strike Thursday, the Teamsters Union said, halting work at the height of the busy holiday gift-giving season.

Amazon Teamsters are on strike at facilities across the country as workers demand the company engage in bargaining. © Screenshot/X/@amazonteamsters

The union, which says it represents some 10,000 workers at the massive online retailer's facilities around the country, called the action the "largest strike against Amazon in US history."

Workers will picket at facilities in New York, Atlanta, southern California, San Francisco, and Illinois, with other Amazon Teamsters "prepared to join them," the union said in a statement.

"The nationwide action follows Amazon's repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with the thousands of Amazon workers who organized with the Teamsters," it said.

Less than a week before the Christmas holiday, the strike threatens a significant disruption of deliveries of Amazon orders as Americans rush to send last-minute gifts.

"If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed," Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien said in the statement.

"We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it."