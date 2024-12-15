New York Amazon workers on cusp of major strike ahead of holiday rush

New York, New York - Amazon workers at two major New York City warehouses have authorized a strike ahead of the holidays if the company does not meet a December 15 bargaining deadline.

Amazon workers at the DBK4 facility in Queens, New York, have voted to authorize a strike ahead of the holidays. © Screenshot/X/@amazonteamsters

Workers at the JFK8 facility on Staten Island and DBK4 facility in Queens voted to authorize the walkout, the Teamsters union announced Friday.

They are poised to join Amazon Teamsters at 10 facilities around the country who have threatened work stoppages should the e-commerce giant continue to evade its obligations to negotiate with unionized employees.

"Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned," Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien said in a statement. "We’ve been clear: Amazon has until December 15 to come to the table and bargain for a contract. If these white-collar criminals want to keep breaking the law, they better get ready for a fight."

The possible strikes during Amazon's holiday rush period come as workers ramp up the fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The announcement follows recent Amazon Teamsters victories in California, Georgia, and New York.

On Wednesday, workers at the company's largest air hub – the KSBD facility in San Bernardino – marched on the boss to demand union recognition.

Workers at JFK8, who in 2022 became the company's first in the US to unionize, forming the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), in June voted overwhelmingly to affiliate with the Teamsters.