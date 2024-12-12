Amazon workers demand union recognition at major Southern California air hub

San Bernardino, California - Amazon workers at the KSBD air hub in California announced they had joined the Teamsters union in a Wednesday march on the boss.

Workers at Amazon's KSBD air hub in San Bernardino, California, launch a march on the boss to demand union recognition with the Teamsters. © Collage: Screenshots/X/Amazon Teamsters

"Who are we? Teamsters! Who are we? Teamsters!" workers chant in a video shared on social media.

"Being such a big company, you guys don't care for us. We're just numbers to you guys. You guys don't care for us like you guys say. I don't see it," one worker tells managers.

"I've been with the company 10 years. Amazon has failed us," another says, adding, "We now have Teamster recognition, and there's nothing you guys can do about it."

The video shows a manager in a yellow vest responding, "This conversation is over," before walking away.

The KSBD air hub, located in San Bernardino, is Amazon's largest on the West Coast. Workers there have been organizing for years for higher pay, heat safety measures, and other improvements.

KSBD workers in 2022 became the first ever in Amazon's air freight division to walk off the job. Last July, they launched an unfair labor practice strike against the company's union-busting, and in September, they shut down operations over safety concerns as wildfires caused intense heat and dangerous fumes at the facility.