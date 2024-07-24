Disneyland strike narrowly averted as unions agree to tentative deal

Los Angeles, California - Unions representing Disneyland theme park employees in California reached a tentative deal with the company on Wednesday, averting a major strike at the "happiest place on Earth."

People walk toward an entrance to Disneyland on April 24, 2023 in Anaheim, California. © Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The unions, which represent some 14,000 Disneyland Resort employees, had been in negotiations with the giant entertainment company over wage increases and other benefits since April.



"We are proud to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Disney that we will recommend to our fellow cast members," said a statement from organizers, using a term for Disneyland employees.

After last year's writers and actors strike paralyzed Hollywood, another major labor movement within Disney would have been historic.

Employees at its California theme parks have not gone on strike since 1984, according to the Los Angeles Times.

But their grievances included low wages and allegations of intimidation used by managers, prompting a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union claims that over 500 employees have been reprimanded, threatened, or warned about disciplinary action for wearing a union pin, which depicts a Mickey Mouse glove raised in the shape of a fist.