Disneyland workers are poised to make history after authorizing strike

Anaheim, California - Disneyland employees in California authorized a strike in a union-wide vote Friday, opening the door to withhold their labor from "the happiest place on Earth," the theme park's unions announced.

A Disneyland employee holds up a sign reading "Mickey Would Want Fair Pay!" during a rally in Anaheim, California. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The unions, which represent some 14,000 Disneyland Resort employees, have been in negotiations with Disney over wage increases and other benefits since April.



Talks have stalled and tensions have grown as some employees contend Disney has engaged in anti-union practices.

99% of members voted in favor of the strike authorization, according to a union statement. It allows union leaders to decide when to call the strike, as well as its duration and terms.

This week, Disney said it was "committed" to continuing negotiations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. If the talks go ahead as planned, the strike authorization vote gives union members new leverage in negotiations.

"A strike is always a last resort for workers, but this strong vote shows that cast members across Disneyland are ready and willing to do what it takes to stand up to Disney’s unfair labor practices and get the contract they deserve," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in the statement.

"Today's overwhelming unfair labor practice strike authorization vote sends a clear message to the company: 'we are stronger together and will not be divided by scare tactics.'"