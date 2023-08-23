UPS Teamsters ratify contract by historic margins and avert strike

Sandy Springs, Georgia - The Teamsters union announced Tuesday that UPS workers overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new labor contract, officially ending the risk of a strike.

Workers voted by an overwhelming 86.3% in favor of the five-year contract, which was agreed between UPS and Teamsters representatives following hard-fought negotiations that had raised the possibility of a crippling strike involving 340,000 workers.



The new contract includes hefty wage increases for full- and part-time employees, the end of a so-called "two-tier" employee classification system that disadvantaged junior employees, cooling systems in UPS vehicles, and an end to required overtime work on an employee's scheduled day off.

The contract has been hailed as a victory for organized labor by President Joe Biden and progressives like Senator Bernie Sanders at a time when Hollywood remains largely shut down due to writer and actor strikes.

The auto industry is also poised for potential strikes this fall as the United Auto Workers seek generous pay hikes and other benefits.

The Teamsters statement alluded to this activism as #HotLaborSummer in a social media post that noted that the contract won the highest percentage of support in the history of the Teamsters at UPS.