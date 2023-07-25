UPS strike averted as "historic" deal reached with Teamsters union: "We've changed the game"

Washington DC – The Teamsters union and UPS shipping announced Tuesday that the two sides had reached a tentative agreement on a five-year contract that would avert a crippling strike across the United States.

UPS workers and the Teamsters scored a historic win in their fight for fair working contracts. © REUTERS

Some 340,000 UPS workers had stood poised for a stoppage as Teamsters leaders pressed for increased wages. While backed by union leadership, the proposed deal now faces rank-and-file workers, who will vote on the agreement from August 3-22.

News of the tentative deal drew cheers from business groups and from President Joe Biden, who is close to unions but has sometimes disappointed organized labor when union demands compete with other economic priorities.

"This agreement is a testament to the power of employers and employees coming together to work out their differences at the bargaining table in a manner that helps businesses succeed while helping workers secure pay and benefits they can raise a family on and retire with dignity and respect," Biden said in a statement applauding the deal.

The impasse at UPS has played out as much of Hollywood has shut down due to strikes involving actors and writers. The talks also come on the heels of other difficult negotiations in freight rail and ports, and as Detroit's Big Three automakers enter difficult negotiations with the United Auto Workers.