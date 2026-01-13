MacKenzie Scott makes record donation to LGBTQ+ support organization

Los Angeles, California - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $45 million to The Trevor Project, a non-profit suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, the group said Monday.

The Trevor Project marches at the 2023 LA Pride Parade in Hollywood, California. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The donation from Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is the largest in the Trevor Project's 27-year history and comes after the Trump administration cut resources last year for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention efforts.

"This gift is a powerful step toward building on our sustainable capacity," Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said in a statement announcing the donation.

"While this historic contribution strengthens our ability to plan for long-term sustainability, it does not change the reality that our work is far from finished."

Black said the donation came at a time when LGBTQ+ youth "are facing heightened stigma, political hostility, and mental health challenges."

A study from the Trevor Project released in October found LGBTQ+ youth experienced a decline in mental health between September 2023 and March 2025.

The study, which included more than 1,600 young Americans between the ages of 13 and 24, found an increase in rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

Last summer, the Trump administration eliminated a specialized mental health service for LGBTQ+ youth that was housed under the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – a move Black at the time called "dangerous."