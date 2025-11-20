Ex-FBI employee sues after getting fired for displaying gay pride flag

Washington DC - A former FBI employee filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming he was unlawfully fired from the bureau last month for displaying a gay pride flag at his desk.

David Maltinsky, a gay 16-year veteran at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was near completion of grueling FBI special agent training when he was dismissed, according to the complaint filed in a federal district court in Washington.

Maltinsky said the letter from FBI Director Kash Patel informing him of his firing alleged he had "exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area."

"In short, Patel fired Maltinsky for displaying a pride flag at his workstation," the complaint said.

Maltinsky said the flag in question had been flown by the FBI at its Los Angeles field office and was given to him by his superiors in recognition of his "efforts to improve the FBI."

Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi were among the named defendants in the suit, which accuses them of violating Maltinsky's First Amendment free speech rights and seeks his reinstatement.

President Donald Trump has eliminated diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the federal government since taking office.