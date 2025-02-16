Sam Nordquist: Transgender man tortured and murdered in New York in horrific crime

Canandaigua, New York - A transgender man was murdered in New York after suffering weeks of "repeated acts of violence and torture" at the hands of multiple people, police said.

A GoFundMe organized by the family Sam Nordquist has raised more than $45,000. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Kayla Nordquist

Human remains believed to be those of Sam Nordquist (24) were discovered in a field near Canandaigua in New York state on February 13.

Five people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder with depraved indifference, police said on Friday. They were named as Precious Arzuaga (38), Jennifer Quijano (30), Kyle Sage (33), Patrick Goodwin (30), and Emily Motyka (19).

"Our investigation has revealed a deeply disturbing pattern of abuse that ultimately resulted in Sam's tragic death," police captain Kelly Swift said during a press conference on Friday.

"Based on evidence and witness statements we have determined that Sam endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse at the hands of multiple individuals."

"Our investigation has confirmed that from early December 2024 to February 2025 Sam was subjected to repeated acts of violence and torture in a manner that ultimately led to his death."

A missing person investigation had been launched on February 9 by police after Nordquist's family asked them to carry out a welfare check.

Evidence that Nordquist was subjected to ongoing physical abuse was discovered after police searched several locations, including Patty’s Lodge, a roadside motel where he was last known to be staying.

They believe his body was transported to the field where the remains were discovered in an attempt to "conceal the crime," said Swift.