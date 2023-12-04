US to restrict visas for Ugandans implementing anti-gay law

Washington DC - The United States indicated Monday it would restrict visas of Ugandan officials who implement a controversial anti- gay law, which carries potential death sentences.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US would refuse visas to current or former officials and their family members if found to be involved in "repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations."

"These groups include, but are not limited to, environmental activists, human rights defenders, journalists, LGBTQI+ persons and civil society organizers," Blinken said in a statement.

"I once again strongly encourage the government of Uganda to make concerted efforts to uphold democracy and to respect and protect human rights so that we may sustain the decades-long partnership between our countries that has benefited Americans and Ugandans alike," he said.

In May, President Biden, the European Union, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly criticized Uganda for imposing one of the world's harshest laws against homosexuality.

The new law prescribes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" in certain circumstances, although Uganda, unlike the US, has not carried out capital punishment for many years.

President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to resist international pressure over the law, which enjoys broad domestic support.