Marvel icons Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans debut first Avengers: Doomsday trailer!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Disney showcased the first theatrical trailer of the new Marvel franchise film Avengers: Doomsday on Thursday during the closing day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Robert Downey Jr. (l.) and Chris Evans attended CinemaCon on Thursday to debut the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. © Collage: Monica Schipper & David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The clip – played twice for the enthusiastic audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace – offered the first look at Robert Downey Jr. as the villainous Doctor Doom.

It marks the actor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the death of Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

The footage also teased several dramatic moments from the movie, including a fight between Gambit and Shang-Chi – played by Channing Tatum and Simu Liu, respectively – and Patrick Stewart reprising his role as X-Men's Professor Xavier, warning: "Something's coming, something we may not be able to deter."

At the very end of the trailer, Chris Evans returns as his character Steve Rogers, otherwise known as Captain America, appearing before a surprised-looking Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as the Norse god's Mjolnir hammer flies into Rogers' hands.

Both Evans and Downey Jr. were on the stage at CinemaCon to present the trailer alongside the film's directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

"I said I would only come back if there was a real reason," Evans told the crowd.

"And in Doomsday, there is a very real reason that these heroes need Steve Rogers."

Avengers: Doomsday follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, bringing together a host of Marvel characters new and old, including the X-Men, previously excluded from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie will premiere on December 18, the same day as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

Theater owners hope the double-whammy will be a box office bonanza, ending the year on a high note amid declining revenues.