Thunderbolts* looks to shake up the MCU – what are critics saying?
Marvel's next biggest movie, Thunderbolts*, hit theaters next month, but early reviews have hailed the superhero film as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) best one yet!
They may not be the Avengers, but it's their time to shine!
The MCU ensemble flick – featuring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan – follows a group of anti-heroes who are given a chance for redemption with a dangerous mission against an even more dangerous enemy.
Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel seems to be on the road to redemption after a rocky post-Endgame run.
Will Thunderbolts* keep Marvel's lucky streak going? The first set of reviews is in, and so far, they've been overwhelmingly positive!
Thunderbolts* praised as Florence Pugh emerges as the standout star
Following the London premiere of Thunderbolts*, viewers have raved nonstop about the flick, with many declaring that it's one of the MCU's best superhero movies.
One X user wrote, "#Thunderbolts is one of the best mcu films by a landslide. Brilliant story and character moments. This is made with love. It setups up for BIG things to come in the most exciting way I seen since 2012. Bring your tissues but not because it's a sad movie."
Additionally, Pugh's portrayal as Yelena Belova has been called a "standout role" by many fans.
Another fan tweeted, "I saw #Thunderbolts and I can say it's a total BLAST! It's not only funny packed with great action, but also has a beautiful emotional story full of heart. The entire cast is amazing, but the real standout is Florence Pugh as Yelena. One of MCU's best."
Don't miss Marvel's next superhero adventure when Thunderbolts* crashes into theaters everywhere on May 2!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media