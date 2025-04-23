Thunderbolts* looks to shake up the MCU – what are critics saying?

Marvel 's next biggest movie , Thunderbolts*, hit theaters next month, but early reviews have hailed the superhero film as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (M CU) best one yet!

Marvel's anti-hero ensemble flick Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

They may not be the Avengers, but it's their time to shine!

The MCU ensemble flick – featuring Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan – follows a group of anti-heroes who are given a chance for redemption with a dangerous mission against an even more dangerous enemy.

Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel seems to be on the road to redemption after a rocky post-Endgame run.

Will Thunderbolts* keep Marvel's lucky streak going? The first set of reviews is in, and so far, they've been overwhelmingly positive!