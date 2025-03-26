Marvel begins cast reveal for Avengers: Doomsday – which heroes will return?

Los Angeles, California - Avengers, assemble! Marvel Studios has begun unveiling the ensemble cast for its upcoming movie , Avengers: Doomsday.

Anthony Mackie (r.), Chris Hemsworth (l.), and more Marvel stars have been confirmed to star in Avengers: Doomsday as the new Avengers team that will battle Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. © Collage: IMAGO / AAP & MediaPunch & JESSE GRANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a live stream on Wednesday, Marvel revealed the actors slated to appear in the next Avengers film ahead of the big feature starting production next month in London.

The cast announced includes so far returning stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

As for the newcomers joining Earth's greatest defenders in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, X-Men stars Kelsey Grammer (Beast) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X) will be featured in the flick.

Additionally, the new Fantastic Four cast, plus Thunderbolts* newcomer Lewis Pullman, is also on the call-sheet.

It's been six years since the Avengers graced the big screens following the emotional ending in Avengers: Endgame, which saw the death of original members Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, and Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.