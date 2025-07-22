Can Pedro Pascal give Marvel much-needed boost with new Fantastic Four?

Paris, France - Pedro Pascal is set to star as a stretchy Earth savior in Marvel 's latest blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases worldwide this week and will test the appetite for more superhero films .

After wielding a sword in Gladiator 2 and a gun in The Last of Us, the 50-year-old plays the elastic Mister Fantastic alongside the character's wife, the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), his best friend the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and his brother-in-law the Human Torch (Joseph Quinn).

The film is set in a retro-futuristic New York and is hoping to do better than previous reboots of the franchise, which have struggled at the box office.

The plot sees Mister Fantastic and his wife overwhelmed with joy at a long-hoped-for positive pregnancy test before their lives are upended by news that Galactus, a galactic Godzilla-like character who devours planets, is heading for Earth.

While such apocalyptic threats are nothing new in the Marvel universe – or in previous Fantastic Four films – the pregnancy storyline is a rare twist in the world of superheroes.

"Motherhood is something that you can incorporate in all areas of your life, it affects every area of your life in a beautiful way," Vanessa Kirby told journalists at a recent press event in Paris.

In his double role as superhero and doting dad, Pascal continues to shape his image of a thoughtful, emotionally intelligent man that fuels his popularity.