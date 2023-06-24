Safety investigators board Titan’s support ship after fatal implosion

St. John's, Canada - A team of investigators has boarded the main support ship of the Titan submersible after it returned to the harbor following the deep-sea vessel’s fatal implosion.

Polar Prince, one of the ships that participated in the search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible which was carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, arrives at the port of St. John's in Newfoundland, Canada. © REUTERS

Flags on board the Polar Prince were at half-mast as it arrived at the port in St. John’s in Newfoundland on Saturday, after four passengers and the pilot of Titan were killed in the incident near the wreckage of the Titanic.



Police and safety investigators could be seen on board the vessel after the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada announced it would be the subject of an investigation.

TSB officials could be seen boarding the Polar Prince shortly after it docked.

Rib boats could be seen towing what appeared to be the Titan submersible’s launch platform away from the Polar Prince and further along the port.

Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) boats had already started to return to St. John’s harbor on Friday as the recovery operation began to wind down.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board the Titan submersible, alongside the chief executive of the company responsible for the vessel, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

In a statement issued before ships began to return to the port, the CCG said the search and rescue operation had concluded.

The CCG said one of its vessels would remain on the scene and would "provide assistance and support to the recovery and salvage operations as requested by Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Boston."