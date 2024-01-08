Strikes kill four in Ukraine as hundreds evacuate Russian border city

Kyiv, Ukraine - A wave of Russian strikes killed four people across Ukraine on Monday, officials said, as authorities in the Russian border city of Belgorod evacuated hundreds due to Ukrainian shelling.

Four people were killed by Russian strikes across Ukraine on Monday. © SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of causing dozens of civilian casualties in a sharp escalation of attacks.

"This morning, unfortunately, began again with a massive missile attack," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his daily address.

"Forty-five people were injured, and at this time, we know of four dead," he said.

Russian missiles hit a shopping center and high-rise buildings in Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig, killing one person, deputy head of the presidency Oleksiy Kuleba said.

A separate missile attack in the western region of Khmelnytsky killed two people, officials said, while an elderly woman in the Kharkiv region died after being pulled from the rubble of her home.

Moscow said in its latest defense ministry briefing that it had struck only "military" targets. Bolstered by Western air equipment, Ukraine's defense forces had been destroying most of the drones and missiles that Russia launched in regular aerial strikes. But it downed just 18 out of 51 missiles on Monday.

"A large number of ballistic missiles were launched today... Many said the rate (of destroyed missiles) is not very high," Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat acknowledged.

But air defense achieved "a good result," Ignat said, with all drones destroyed and some Russian missiles also missing their targets.

Ukraine has warned it needs continued support to sustain its air defense systems amid the escalation in aerial attacks.