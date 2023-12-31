Ukraine hits back with massive attack on Russian territory that kills and injures dozens

Belgorod, Russia - The Russian border region of Belgorod came under heavy fire from Ukraine on Saturday, resulting in at least 21 deaths and dozens of injuries, a day after Moscow launched a massive aerial assault on multiple Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine on Saturday launched missiles at the Russian border region of Belgorod, reportedly killing at least 21 people and injuring dozens. © via REUTERS

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the Ukrainian army had fired on the center of the regional capital of the same name, and he told residents to hide in air raid shelters.



Gladkov said on Telegram that 21 people, including three children, were killed in the shelling and a further 110 people were injured, 30 of them seriously. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The governor added that mass events would be cancelled on the territory of the region's border municipalities, plus the Belgorod and Yakovlevsky urban district.

Videos of Belgorod city on social media showed columns of black smoke and burning cars. In some recordings, explosions and the sound of people screaming could be heard.

Complaints about the response of authorities were also circulating, with some residents reporting that the air raid shelters they were supposed to take cover in were locked and inaccessible.

It was reportedly the heaviest shelling of Belgorod since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.