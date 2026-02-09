Joke of the Night for February 9, 2026: A nighttime funny to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to have you swinging with silly . Here's one to make you laugh tonight.

What do you call someone who always falls asleep on a chandelier?

Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics

Joke of the Day for February 7, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday

Joke of the Night for February 7, 2026: A cat funny to wrap up Caturday

Joke of the Day for February 8, 2026: A yummy funny for Superbowl!

Joke of the Day for February 9, 2026: Animal antics to kick off your week

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

