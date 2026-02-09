Joke of the Night for February 9, 2026: A nighttime funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to have you swinging with silly. Here's one to make you laugh tonight.
Joke of the Day
What do you call someone who always falls asleep on a chandelier?
A light sleeper.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Marcos Ferreira