Zelensky reveals latest official death toll for Ukrainian soldiers in war with Russia

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia 's invasion nearly four years ago, including both professional troops and conscripts.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) revealed the latest official number for Ukrainian casualties in the war with Russia. © Collage: REUTERS & Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

He added that a large number remain missing, speaking in an interview with a French network published on Wednesday.

Both Kyiv and Moscow rarely disclose their own casualty figures while reporting enemy losses and analysts say both sides are likely under-reporting their own deaths while inflating those of the other.

A year ago, Zelensky had estimated more than 45,000 dead and 390,000 wounded since the start of the war in an interview with Piers Morgan. By his latest figures, roughly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed over the past year.

Since 2025, Ukraine has received the bodies of more than 16,500 troops from Russia through formal exchanges.

Independent estimates paint a far higher toll. A January report by Washington-based think tank CSIS estimated Ukrainian casualties at 500,000 to 600,000, including 100,000 to 140,000 dead, and Russia's losses at 1.2 million soldiers, including 325,000 dead.

CSIS says its figures are based on information from the military, intelligence agencies, and governments of various countries.

There are also efforts to count confirmed deaths using funeral records, obituaries, and social media posts. The Russian news site Mediazona reported at least 168,000 verified Russian deaths by the end of January, while the Ukrainian site ualosses.org recorded 87,000 dead, 86,000 missing, and 4,400 prisoners of war in Russia.

Both sites note their counts are likely incomplete.