Ukraine delegation lands in US for talks with Congress, White House

Washington DC - Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Sunday he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by the economy minister for talks on cooperation and support to his war-torn country.

"Meetings in the White House, Congress, with think tanks and with representatives of civil society organizations are planned," Yermak said.

The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss "President Zelensky's Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive cooperation, and many other important topics," he added.

Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky are regularly meeting with Western leaders to try to stave off conflict fatigue.

The war is now in its 21st month and Ukraine is struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive.

"I'm grateful to our partners for their support of Ukraine. Together we stand," Yermak said.