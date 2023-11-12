Ukraine delegation lands in US for talks with Congress, White House
Washington DC - Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Sunday he had arrived in the United States with a delegation headed by the economy minister for talks on cooperation and support to his war-torn country.
"Meetings in the White House, Congress, with think tanks and with representatives of civil society organizations are planned," Yermak said.
The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss "President Zelensky's Peace Formula, strengthening Ukraine's defense, comprehensive cooperation, and many other important topics," he added.
Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky are regularly meeting with Western leaders to try to stave off conflict fatigue.
The war is now in its 21st month and Ukraine is struggling to gain ground in its counteroffensive.
"I'm grateful to our partners for their support of Ukraine. Together we stand," Yermak said.
Ukrainian President Zelensky warns that Ukraine should get ready for winter
Soon after Yermak's statements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country should get ready for winter, fearing Russia will pick up its campaign of systematic strikes on power facilities.
Repeated attacks by Moscow's forces last year targeted Ukraine's energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.
"We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure," Zelensky said in his daily address.
"All our attention should be focused on defense... on everything that Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter and to increase the capabilities of our troops."
Kyiv has already said it was bolstering defenses to protect key infrastructure.
"The Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than last year," Zelensky said.
Ukraine has received significant air defense systems from the West, including the US-made Patriot.
"Unfortunately, [the air shield] does not yet fully protect the entire territory. And we are working to make it even better."
Zelensky called on the international community to echo his appeal.
Cover photo: THOMAS COEX / AFP