Zelensky responds to fears that Russia war has reached a "stalemate"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed fears, expressed by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny, of a possible deadlocked war with Russia .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed fears of a possible deadlocked war with Russia. © Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP

"Today, people are tired, everyone is tired, and there are different opinions. That is clear, but there is no stalemate," Zelensky said on Saturday in Kyiv at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In an article for the British magazine The Economist, Zaluzhny explained that Ukraine was caught in a trench war.

The Ukrainians are more reluctant to deploy their soldiers due to Russia's air superiority, said Zelensky. The F-16 fighter jets and stronger air defense expected next year would change the situation in Ukraine's favor, he said.

The deputy head of Zelensky's presidential office, Ihor Zhovkva, criticized Zaluzhny's open commentary on events at the front.

He told a Ukrainian news program that it would be better for the military to "comment less for the press, the public, on what is happening at the front, what can happen and what variants there are. This would only help the enemy, Russia."