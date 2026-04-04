Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2026: Little girl smacks brother after he corrects her Bible story

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok posted by Martina Kristian has the internet in stitches after capturing her daughter's creative approach to scripture.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the young girl confidently reads from a Bible and begins spinning her own version of the tale.

Then, her little brother – glasses and all – pipes up and says, "That's not what it says," earning himself a swift smack to the face that sends his glasses crooked.

"I aint never heard that version but imma be quiet," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This little girl said the Word of God is whatever SHE says it is - and her brother learned that lesson the hard way.
This little girl said the Word of God is whatever SHE says it is - and her brother learned that lesson the hard way.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@martinakristian
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@martinakristian

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