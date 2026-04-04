Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2026: Little girl smacks brother after he corrects her Bible story

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok posted by Martina Kristian has the internet in stitches after capturing her daughter's creative approach to scripture.

In the clip, the young girl confidently reads from a Bible and begins spinning her own version of the tale.

Then, her little brother – glasses and all – pipes up and says, "That's not what it says," earning himself a swift smack to the face that sends his glasses crooked.

"I aint never heard that version but imma be quiet," one viewer joked.

Check it out: