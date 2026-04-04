Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2026: Little girl smacks brother after he corrects her Bible story
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok posted by Martina Kristian has the internet in stitches after capturing her daughter's creative approach to scripture.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the young girl confidently reads from a Bible and begins spinning her own version of the tale.
Then, her little brother – glasses and all – pipes up and says, "That's not what it says," earning himself a swift smack to the face that sends his glasses crooked.
"I aint never heard that version but imma be quiet," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2026: Little girl drives around town in Barbie car with her dogs in tow
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@martinakristian