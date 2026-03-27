Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2026: Little girl is convinced she's gonna die on rollercoaster

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Branson, Missouri - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom captures her daughter's sheer terror before the Time Traveler rollercoaster at Silver Dollar City theme park even gets moving.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the little girl sits frozen in her seat beside her dad, who attempts to console her, while she locks eyes with her mom in line.

"I'm gonna die today," she declares before erupting into screams the moment the ride launches backward.

"Welp I looked up this Time Traveler ride Roller coaster Annnnnd I 100 percent understand her meltdown… the first drop and spinning yup that's a lot," one viewer commented.

The mom, however, had the last laugh – captioning the video, "1 hr later rode it again lol."

Check it out:

This little girl told her mom "I'm gonna die today" before riding a rollercoaster at Silver Dollar City... then rode it again an hour later!
This little girl told her mom "I'm gonna die today" before riding a rollercoaster at Silver Dollar City... then rode it again an hour later!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@themagicalokiemedic
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@themagicalokiemedic

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