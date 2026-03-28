Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2026: Dog refuses to share bone with nosy parrot sibling
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Shiba Inu named Rocket is clearly not in the mood to share.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Rocket sits on the couch and chews his bone contentedly when his parrot sibling Jewel inches closer and makes a grab for the treat – sending Rocket into full guard-dog mode.
The dog bares his teeth and snaps at the bird each time it gets too close.
"Can we talk about the great self control this dog displayed," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jewelandrocket