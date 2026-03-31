Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2026: Girl wakes up best friend with bagpipes on her birthday

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a birthday surprise takes an unexpected – and very loud – turn!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a girl jolts awake from a deep sleep to the sound of a live bagpipe player filling her room with music – courtesy of her best friend.

The birthday girl sits up in bed in total shock before bursting into laughter, clearly torn between delight and confusion at the early morning surprise.

"The bagpipe player being bad is frying me lmaooooo," one viewer commented, while another joked, "why do bagpipes only have one song?"

Check it out:

This girl's best friend woke her up with a live bagpipe player for her birthday and her reaction is absolutely priceless!
This girl's best friend woke her up with a live bagpipe player for her birthday and her reaction is absolutely priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@2016mrtompkinsfanpage
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@2016mrtompkinsfanpage

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