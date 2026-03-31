Viral Video of the Day for March 31, 2026: Girl wakes up best friend with bagpipes on her birthday

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a birthday surprise takes an unexpected – and very loud – turn!

In the clip, a girl jolts awake from a deep sleep to the sound of a live bagpipe player filling her room with music – courtesy of her best friend.

The birthday girl sits up in bed in total shock before bursting into laughter, clearly torn between delight and confusion at the early morning surprise.

"The bagpipe player being bad is frying me lmaooooo," one viewer commented, while another joked, "why do bagpipes only have one song?"



Check it out: