Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2026: Little boy hilariously fails Easter egg hunt

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy named Cash was doing an Easter egg hunt on a lawn filled with hundreds of colorful eggs – and he couldn't keep a single one in his basket!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Cash tosses egg after egg over his shoulder toward his basket, but without looking, every single one bounces right back onto the grass.

His basket ended up nearly empty while his dad couldn't help but laugh hysterically behind the camera.

"Bro broke a sweat for –12 eggs," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This little boy named Cash thought he was throwing Easter eggs in his basket - but they all ended up back on the grass!
This little boy named Cash thought he was throwing Easter eggs in his basket - but they all ended up back on the grass!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@simplegoodnesssyrups
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@simplegoodnesssyrups

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