Viral Video of the Day for April 5, 2026: Little boy hilariously fails Easter egg hunt

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy named Cash was doing an Easter egg hunt on a lawn filled with hundreds of colorful eggs – and he couldn't keep a single one in his basket!

In the clip, Cash tosses egg after egg over his shoulder toward his basket, but without looking, every single one bounces right back onto the grass.

His basket ended up nearly empty while his dad couldn't help but laugh hysterically behind the camera.

"Bro broke a sweat for –12 eggs," one viewer joked.

Check it out: