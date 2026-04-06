Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2026: Girl fails spectacularly after sliding into puddle instead of jumping over it
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's confidence gets the best of her when she attempts to leap over a puddle – and fails in the most unexpected way.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl sprints toward the puddle and appears ready to jump, but instead of launching into the air, her feet slide out from under her and she goes gliding straight through it, landing directly in the water.
One viewer jokingly commented, "I think she missed the jump button…"
"didn’t even get a chance to jump," another wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2026: Little girl smacks brother after he corrects her Bible story
Viral Video of the Day for April 1, 2026: Little girl drives around town in Barbie car with her dogs in tow
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@malayahiswild