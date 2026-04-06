Viral Video of the Day for April 6, 2026: Girl fails spectacularly after sliding into puddle instead of jumping over it

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl's confidence gets the best of her when she attempts to leap over a puddle – and fails in the most unexpected way.

In the clip, the girl sprints toward the puddle and appears ready to jump, but instead of launching into the air, her feet slide out from under her and she goes gliding straight through it, landing directly in the water.

One viewer jokingly commented, "I think she missed the jump button…"

"didn’t even get a chance to jump," another wrote.

Check it out: