Jay-Z and Diddy accuser drops bombshell sexual assault lawsuit

New York, New York - A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil lawsuit on Friday, court records showed.

A civil lawsuit accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs (l.) and Jay-Z of raping a teen at a September 2000 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty has been dropped. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Timothy Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jay-Z – real name Shawn Carter – was accused in December of raping the girl with Combs at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

The document filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York claims the accuser "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" – meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

It was not immediately clear if the stars had reached a settlement with the woman, who has not been identified.

But 55-year-old billionaire Jay-Z welcomed the closure of the case, which he slammed as "frivolous, fictitious and appalling."

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims," he said in a statement.

"I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."