Jay-Z's bid to reveal assault accuser in Diddy lawsuit shot down by judge

Los Angeles, California - A judge has denied rapper Jay-Z's effort to force the woman who has accused him of rape to reveal her identity.

The woman filed a lawsuit under the name Jane Doe in October, initially only naming musician Sean "Diddy" Combs before revealing Jay-Z as the second celebrity to have assaulted her at a 2000 VMAs afterparty.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, attempted to have the filing dismissed if Doe did not publicly reveal her identity, but as US District Judge Analisa Torres ruled Thursday, the case will proceed as is.

"Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client," Torres wrote, per People.

The woman, now 38 years old, was 13 at the time of the alleged assault.

Earlier this month, she admitted to NBC News that her account of the evening had some "inconsistencies" but affirmed that she stood by her accusation that both Combs and Carter raped her that night.

"You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life," she said. "I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward."