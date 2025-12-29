China sparks alarm and chaos in Taiwan with large-scale military drills simulating blockade

Beijing, China - China launched live-fire drills around Taiwan on Monday that it said would simulate a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports, prompting Taipei to condemn Beijing's "military intimidation."

China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan on Monday, simulating the blockade of the island's main ports. © via REUTERS

China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island.

The latest show of force follows a bumper round of US arms sales to Taiwan.

Beijing warned on Monday that "external forces" arming Taipei would "push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war," but did not mention any countries by name.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said any attempts to stop China's unification with Taiwan were "doomed to fail."

AFP reporters in Pingtan – a Chinese island that is the closest point to Taiwan's main island – saw two fighter jets soaring across the sky and a Chinese military vessel in the distance.

Visitors said they had been unaware of the drills as they milled around snapping photos.

A tourist surnamed Guo, from Inner Mongolia, told AFP she thinks a unification will "definitely happen".

"It's just a matter of time," she said.