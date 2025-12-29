China sparks alarm and chaos in Taiwan with large-scale military drills simulating blockade
Beijing, China - China launched live-fire drills around Taiwan on Monday that it said would simulate a blockade of the self-ruled island's key ports, prompting Taipei to condemn Beijing's "military intimidation."
China claims Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military action to seize the island.
The latest show of force follows a bumper round of US arms sales to Taiwan.
Beijing warned on Monday that "external forces" arming Taipei would "push the Taiwan Strait into a perilous situation of imminent war," but did not mention any countries by name.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said any attempts to stop China's unification with Taiwan were "doomed to fail."
AFP reporters in Pingtan – a Chinese island that is the closest point to Taiwan's main island – saw two fighter jets soaring across the sky and a Chinese military vessel in the distance.
Visitors said they had been unaware of the drills as they milled around snapping photos.
A tourist surnamed Guo, from Inner Mongolia, told AFP she thinks a unification will "definitely happen".
"It's just a matter of time," she said.
Taiwan's air traffic thrown into turmoil
China said early on Monday it was conducting "live-fire training on maritime targets to the north and southwest of Taiwan" in large-scale exercises involving destroyers, frigates, fighters, bombers, and drones.
Military spokesperson Shi Yi said Beijing would send army, navy, air force and rocket force troops for drills code-named Justice Mission 2025.
He said the drills would focus on "sea-air combat readiness patrol, joint seizure of comprehensive superiority, blockade on key ports and areas, as well as all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain."
Chinese authorities published a map of five large zones around Taiwan where the war games would take place.
Taiwan said China's designated exercise zones, some of which are within 12 nautical miles of its coast, have affected international shipping and aviation routes.
The island's government condemned China's "disregard for international norms and the use of military intimidation to threaten neighbouring countries", Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo said.
Its defense ministry said it had detected 89 Chinese military aircraft near its shores on Monday – the highest number in a single day since October 2024 – as well as 28 warships and coastguard vessels.
Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration said China had declared a "Temporary Danger Area" for 10 hours on Tuesday.
It also said "more than 100,000 (air) passengers" on 857 domestic, international, and transit flights would be affected by the drills on Tuesday.
Taiwan's military said it had established a response center, deployed "appropriate forces" and "carried out a rapid response exercise," while its coastguard said it "immediately deployed large vessels."
The drills by China's ruling Communist Party "further confirm its nature as an aggressor, making it the greatest destroyer of peace," Taipei's defense ministry said.
Chinese military ramps up sabre-rattling
Chinese military spokesman Shi said the drills were "a stern warning against 'Taiwan Independence' separatist forces, and... a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China's sovereignty and national unity."
Beijing's military released a poster about the drills showing "arrows of justice" – one engulfed in flames – raining down on a geographical outline of Taiwan.
And in an AI-generated video published by the force, eagles, sharks, wolves, and bees transformed into Chinese military equipment, lashing Taiwan from the sea and air.
State broadcaster CCTV reported that a core theme of the exercises was a "blockade" of key Taiwanese ports, including Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south.
China's military last held large-scale drills involving live firing around Taiwan in April.
Cover photo: via REUTERS