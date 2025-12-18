China responds with fury after Taiwan announces one of the biggest ever weapons deals with US
Taipei, Taiwan - The US approved $11 billion-worth of arms to Taiwan, Taipei said Thursday, announcing one of the largest weapons packages for the island and prompting an angry backlash from China.
Taiwan has ramped up its defense spending in the past decade in response to what it says intensified military pressure from China, but President Donald Trump's administration has pushed the island to do more to protect itself.
The arms sale announced on Thursday, which still needs US Congressional approval, would be the second since Trump returned to office in January, after a $330 million sale of parts in November.
The latest, much bigger cache features HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones, and other equipment, according to Taipei's foreign ministry.
"This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration's second term, once again demonstrating the US's firm commitment to Taiwan's security," it said.
Beijing reacted furiously on Thursday, strongly condemning the sale announcement.
"China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle... and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference, adding that Beijing would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territorial integrity.
Taiwan ramps up military spending
Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory under the one-China principle, and has threatened to use force to counter any foreign interference.
The potential size of the sale rivals the $18 billion authorized under former US president George W. Bush in 2001, although that was ultimately downsized after commercial negotiations.
Bush ended up selling $15.6 billion-worth of weapons to Taiwan over his eight years in office.
During Trump's first term, the US approved $10 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including $8 billion for fighter jets.
The latest package is expected to soon receive a Congressional rubber stamp, given the cross-party consensus on Taiwan.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's government has also vowed to ramp up military spending to more than 3% of the GDP next year and five percent by 2030, following US pressure, while also seeking billions in special funding to upgrade air defense systems and increase capacity to produce and store ammunition.
The spending proposals need backing from the island's opposition-controlled parliament before they can take effect.
