China responds with fury after Taiwan announces one of the biggest ever weapons deals with US

Taipei, Taiwan - The US approved $11 billion-worth of arms to Taiwan, Taipei said Thursday, announcing one of the largest weapons packages for the island and prompting an angry backlash from China .

Taiwan has ramped up its defense spending in the past decade in response to what it says intensified military pressure from China, but President Donald Trump's administration has pushed the island to do more to protect itself.

The arms sale announced on Thursday, which still needs US Congressional approval, would be the second since Trump returned to office in January, after a $330 million sale of parts in November.

The latest, much bigger cache features HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones, and other equipment, according to Taipei's foreign ministry.

"This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration's second term, once again demonstrating the US's firm commitment to Taiwan's security," it said.

Beijing reacted furiously on Thursday, strongly condemning the sale announcement.

"China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle... and immediately stop the dangerous actions of arming Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a press conference, adding that Beijing would take "resolute and forceful measures" to safeguard its territorial integrity.