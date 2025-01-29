Majority of Greenlanders don't want to be American, new poll finds

Nuuk, Greenland - The vast majority of Greenland residents do not want their island to become part of the US as envisaged by President Donald Trump , according to a poll published Wednesday.

A Greenlandic flag flutters on a boat sailing among icebergs in Disko Bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland. © ODD ANDERSEN / AFP

Trump has signaled that he wants the Arctic island – which is believed to hold large untapped mineral and oil reserves – to become part of the US.

The Republican, who returned to the White House in late January, argues the US needs the autonomous Danish territory for "international security" and has not ruled out the use of force or tariffs to annex it.

But when asked if they wanted to become part of the US, 85% of Greenlanders said no, according to the poll published in the Danish Berlingske and Greenland's Sermitsiaq dailies.

6% of those polled said they were in favor, and 9% were undecided, according to the poll conducted by the Verian agency.

"It's the first poll that asked a representative section of Greenland's population and I think this is very important," Kasper Moller Hansen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen, told AFP.

"I think this poll shows very clearly that they do not want to be American," he said.