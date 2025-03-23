Second lady Usha Vance adds to Greenland annexation fears with trip announcement

Nuuk, Greenland - Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha will travel to Greenland, the White House confirmed on Sunday, amid fears of a possible US annexation of the territory.

Vance's visit comes just weeks after President Donald Trump's son Don Jr. travelled to the strategically located and resource-rich Arctic island.

According to the White House, Vance will travel to Greenland next Thursday with her son and a US delegation. She will visit historical sites, learn more about Greenlandic heritage and attend a traditional dog sled race in the town of Sisimiut, it said.

The race begins on Saturday, when Vance is scheduled to return to the US.

Citing anonymous sources, the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten and networks DR and TV 2 reported that Vance will be joined by Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, but the US has not officially confirmed this.

According to the reports, the Trump administration requested official meetings with Danish and Greenlandic representatives, which were denied.

Trump has been talking about wanting to seize control of Greenland for months, and has not ruled out using military force. He justifies this on the grounds of national and international security, apparently viewing the semi-autonomous territory as a strategic prize.

Politicians and the majority of the population on the island, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, are against the takeover proposals. A week ago, hundreds of people in Nuuk and elsewhere protested against Trump's plans.

Greenland's politicians are in the process of forming a new government shortly after a parliamentary election. Local elections will also be held on the island on April 1.