Donald Trump Jr. reportedly bribed homeless people to attend MAGA event in Greenland
Nuuk, Greenland - President-elect Donald Trump recently sent his eldest son to Greenland as he seeks to buy the country, but the visit reportedly ended up being part of a MAGA scheme.
Earlier this month, Trump revealed his intention to buy the country, which is owned by Denmark and is the world's largest island, calling the move an "absolute necessity" in his upcoming term.
Shortly after the announcement, his son Don Jr. traveled to Nuuk, the country's capital, to rally support from citizens.
According to The Guardian, Don Jr. held an event at the Hotel Hans Egede, where he brought about 15 people donning MAGA hats to dine on fish and caribou.
He even shared a photo to X of himself posing with the group while holding up an American flag, and his father posted a video of citizens singing his praises and begging him to buy the country.
But Jørgen Bay-Kastrup, the hotel's chief executive, claimed Don Jr. and his staff had met many of those citizens on the streets only moments before and invited them to lunch.
"That, of course, was a little bit strange to us because we saw guests that we have never seen in our hotel before – and will probably never see again because it's out of their economical means," Bay-Kastrup said.
A number of other sources have also said they witnessed the same thing, but a spokesperson for Don Jr. insisted the claims were "beyond the pale ridiculous."
Denmark and Greenland are not impressed with MAGA
Danish news outlet DR News reported that Don Jr. and his team "bribed" the group of "homeless and socially disadvantaged" and found several locals who recognized some of the people from the group, with one describing the scheme as "deeply distasteful."
The outlet also broke the story about Timmy Zeeb – a Greenlandic MAGA fan who recently went viral after posting a video in support of Trump's pitch – and his extensive criminal past.
Don Jr. was already facing heavy criticism for his trip, which apparently intended to give the illusion that the citizens overwhelmingly support Trump's ambitions, despite the fact that officials with both Denmark and Greenland have said definitively that the country is not for sale.
Nonetheless, House Republicans recently published a draft bill called the Make Greenland Great Again Act, which aims to help Trump push the sale after he is sworn into office on Monday.
When Fox News recently visited the country and asked citizens what they thought about Trump's proposal, most expressed disdain, with one man stating, "I hate it... and I don't know what he's aiming at."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @DonaldJTrumpJr & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP