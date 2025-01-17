Donald Trump Jr. reportedly bribed homeless people to attend MAGA event in Greenland

Nuuk, Greenland - President-elect Donald Trump recently sent his eldest son to Greenland as he seeks to buy the country, but the visit reportedly ended up being part of a MAGA scheme.

During his recent trip to Greenland, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly bribed homeless people with free lunches to get them to attend a MAGA event. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @DonaldJTrumpJr & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this month, Trump revealed his intention to buy the country, which is owned by Denmark and is the world's largest island, calling the move an "absolute necessity" in his upcoming term.

Shortly after the announcement, his son Don Jr. traveled to Nuuk, the country's capital, to rally support from citizens.

According to The Guardian, Don Jr. held an event at the Hotel Hans Egede, where he brought about 15 people donning MAGA hats to dine on fish and caribou.

He even shared a photo to X of himself posing with the group while holding up an American flag, and his father posted a video of citizens singing his praises and begging him to buy the country.

But Jørgen Bay-Kastrup, the hotel's chief executive, claimed Don Jr. and his staff had met many of those citizens on the streets only moments before and invited them to lunch.

"That, of course, was a little bit strange to us because we saw guests that we have never seen in our hotel before – and will probably never see again because it's out of their economical means," Bay-Kastrup said.

A number of other sources have also said they witnessed the same thing, but a spokesperson for Don Jr. insisted the claims were "beyond the pale ridiculous."