Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan freed from Russia in massive prisoner swap

Ankara, Turkey - US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan were released from Russia Thursday, the Turkish government announced, in one of the biggest East-West prisoner swaps since the Cold War.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich has been freed from Russian imprisonment following Thursday's swap. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

A total of 26 people, including two minors, from the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Belarus, and Russia were involved in the swap "carried out" by Turkey's MIT intelligence service, Turkey's presidency said.



There was no immediate confirmation from US officials, although the swap was widely reported by US television networks. The Kremlin declined to comment on any exchange.

Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich (32) was detained in Russia in March 2023 and convicted in July on spying charges in a fast-track trial denounced as a sham by the US.

Signs of an imminent prisoner swap had picked up momentum earlier Thursday amid reports a plane used in a previous exchange deal had landed in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Hopes had also risen in recent days after a number of high-profile prisoners in Russia, including Whelan, went missing from prisons where they were serving long terms, fueling speculation they were being moved ahead of a swap.

As a rule, swaps can only happen after a conviction in Russia, and the disappearance of several high-profile political prisoners at once is extremely rare.

Among those expected to be returned to Russia in exchange is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian citizen imprisoned in Germany for killing a former Chechen rebel commander in a brazen assassination.

The exchange would be a victory for President Joe Biden, whose vice president, Kamala Harris, faces Republican Donald Trump in the November election.