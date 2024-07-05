Putin opponent Kara-Murza transferred to prison hospital

Moscow, Russia - Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is serving a 25-year sentence, was transferred from a prison colony in Siberia to a prison hospital.

The transfer was reported by Kara-Murza's lawyers and wife on Friday. The condition of the 42-year-old, who has been in poor health for some time, is unclear.

Lawyers for the British-Russian citizen said they were denied access to their client, who has been held at the Omsk prison camp.

In February, Russia's best-known opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, died in a prison camp in the Russian Arctic region. Other political prisoners in Russia also complain of particularly harsh prison conditions that lead to health problems.

Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgeniya, said that her husband was suffering from a chronic illness following two poisoning attacks. In a post on X, she described how the lawyers had been trying in vain to see the opposition activist since Thursday.

Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2023 on charges of high treason. He was detained in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.