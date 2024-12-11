South Korean police raid president's office amid martial law insurrection probe

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean police raided President Yoon Suk Yeol's office on Wednesday as the investigation into his declaration of martial law gathered pace.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing an insurrection investigation after his shock declaration of martial law last week. © The Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

Prison authorities, meanwhile, said the country's former defense minister tried to kill himself shortly before his formal arrest over the events of the night of December 3.

The extraordinary drama saw troops and helicopters sent to parliament in an apparent – but failed – attempt to prevent lawmakers from voting down Yoon's martial law declaration.

The deeply unpopular Yoon is already under a travel ban as part of an "insurrection" probe into his inner circle.

On Wednesday, a special investigation unit of South Korea's police said it raided the presidential office as well as the National Police Agency, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the National Assembly Security Service. A statement gave no further details.

Former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun tried to kill himself shortly before midnight on Tuesday while in custody, authorities said.

Kim was first detained on Sunday. The suicide attempt took place shortly before he was formally arrested, the justice ministry and a prison official said. They added that he was in good health on Wednesday.

Kim was arrested on charges of "engaging in critical duties during an insurrection" and "abuse of authority to obstruct the exercise of rights." The former defense minister said through his lawyers that "all responsibility for this situation lies solely with me" and that subordinates were "merely following my orders and fulfilling their assigned duties."

He had already been slapped with a travel ban along with the former interior minister and the general in charge of the martial law operation.

Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Kim Bong-sik, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were also arrested early Wednesday, police said.