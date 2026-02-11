Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2026: Baby instantly goes into dance mode when favorite song plays

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one little girl wasted no time showing off her moves after hearing her favorite song play.

In the clip, Raysi asks Amazon Alexa to play the song Gasolina by Daddy Yankee while her infant sits on the carpet surrounded by toys.

The second the song kicks in, the baby throws both hands in the air and immediately starts wiggling and dancing along to the beat, leaving viewers in stitches.

"whose Latin baby is dat," one viewer joked, while another commented, "She got STRAIGHT to work!!!"

Check it out:

This baby heard her favorite song and clocked in immediately!
This baby heard her favorite song and clocked in immediately!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@raysi_rawls
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@raysi_rawls

