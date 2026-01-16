Sudan food aid in danger of running out as peace talks show scant progress

Port of Sudan, Sudan - Food aid in Sudan is set to run out by the end of March unless new funding is secured, the United Nations said Thursday, raising fears for millions caught up in the world's largest hunger crisis.

Women and babies are pictured at the Zamzam displacement camp, close to El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, in January 2024. © MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS

Nearly three years of fighting between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have left tens of thousands dead, 11 million displaced, and repeated attempts at peace blocked.

Efforts led by the US and regional mediators – Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, known as the Quad – have failed to secure a ceasefire, as both sides wrestle for territorial gain.

A high-level meeting on Wednesday in Cairo brought together officials from the Quad countries, as well as the UN, European Union and regional organizations to discuss peace efforts, which have seen little progress.

"By the end of March, we will have depleted our food stocks in Sudan," said Ross Smith, the World Food Programme's Director of Emergency Preparedness and Response.

"Without immediate additional funding, millions of people will be left without vital food assistance within weeks."

According to the UN, more than 21 million people – almost half of Sudan's population – are now facing acute food insecurity, with two-thirds of the population in urgent need of assistance.

Visiting Dongola, the capital of Sudan's Northern State, on Thursday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said many displaced people lack adequate shelter while women have limited access to support services.

Turk called for an "all-out effort" by both Sudanese authorities and the international community to enable the delivery of vital humanitarian aid.

The UN's children agency UNICEF said last week that millions of children have been pushed "to the brink of survival" and humanitarian aid remains "far from sufficient" amid funding shortfalls and ongoing hostilities.