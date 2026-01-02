Woman killed in rare suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado

Larimer County, Colorado - A woman has died after a rare suspected mountain lion attack on a hiking trail in Colorado, an incident that would mark the state's first such fatality in decades if confirmed.

The deadly attack would mark Colorado's first such fatality in decades if confirmed. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

Two big cats potentially involved in the suspected New Year's Day mauling were euthanized, state wildlife officials said.

At around 12:15 PM on Thursday, hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County spotted a mountain lion near a person lying on the ground, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Kara Van Hoose said.

"As they started to get closer, they started to scare the lion from the area by throwing rocks at the animal, and it eventually went away," Van Hoose told reporters. "One of the witnesses is a physician, and did not find a pulse."

Wildlife officials, sheriff's deputies, park police, and volunteer firefighters launched an extensive search – joined in the air by a state biologist who was carrying out an annual deer survey by helicopter.

"We also contacted houndsmen to bring in dogs to help track scent from lions, which is a really effective way to find mountain lions," said Van Hoose.

One animal was shot at the scene but died only after fleeing, being rediscovered and shot again. A second lion near the scene was also killed, under state policy requiring any wildlife involved in human attacks to be euthanized to ensure public safety.

Mountain lions are highly territorial, making it likely only one was involved in the attack.