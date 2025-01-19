California's mountain lion population devastated by Los Angeles fires

Los Angeles, California - A wildlife expert that specializes in mountain lions has warned of the devastating impact ongoing fires in the Los Angeles area may have on local species.

As tens of thousands of people prepare to rebuild after the catastrophic blazes, Beth Pratt, the California executive for the National Wildlife Federation, highlighted the suffering of other residents in the neighborhood.

Mountain lions roam areas that have been completely destroyed by the wildfires.

"This is the LA area – these mountain lions can't move into the Kardashians' backyard," Pratt told The Guardian. "My heart is very heavy right now."

She warned that fires will further deteriorate mountain lions' ecosystems and lead to starvation among those who managed to survive the flames themselves.