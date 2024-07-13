Alec Baldwin pens emotional message after manslaughter case is dropped

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin has thanked the people who supported him after the involuntary manslaughter case against the actor was dismissed by a New Mexico judge.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled on Friday that the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin in relation to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust should be dropped.



She dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of ammunition evidence from the defense.

Following the ruling, Baldwin broke down in tears and hugged his tearful wife, Hilaria.

The 66-year-old actor, best known for the sitcom 30 Rock and starring on Saturday Night Live, could have gotten 18 months in prison if convicted.

On Saturday, Baldwin said in a statement posted to Instagram: "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now.

"To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

The actor shared a photo of him watching the proceedings in court alongside the statement.