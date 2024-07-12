Alec Baldwin Rust trial paused as lawyers file to dismiss over "buried" bullets

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin 's trial for involuntary manslaughter was paused Friday as his lawyers claimed police "buried" evidence about the fatal shooting on the set of the Western film Rust and called for the case's dismissal.

Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial on involuntary manslaughter in First Judicial District Court on Friday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. © Ramsay de Give-Pool/Getty Images/AFP POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, presiding over the trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, sent jurors home until Monday as she weighed the defense's request, which was described by prosecutors as irrelevant.



Hollywood A-lister Baldwin was holding a gun in the direction of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon fired, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director.

The movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who loaded the fatal weapon, is already serving 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

Baldwin is now facing the same charges. Prosecutors claim he ignored basic gun safety laws and acted recklessly on set.

Baldwin's celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro has argued the actor had no responsibility for checking the weapon's deadly contents.

But the defense's case has also rested heavily on discrediting the police investigation.

And Spiro on Thursday introduced evidence that live bullets potentially linked to the shooting had been handed to police – but not disclosed to Baldwin's lawyers.