Ariana Grande somberly reflects on signature sweatshirt look: "I always wanted to hide away"

Ariana Grande has revealed why began wearing oversized sweatshirts with tall boots in 2018, which turned into one of her signature looks.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old looked back on her signature 'fit during Vogue's Life in Looks, calling it a "strange time" in her life.

Ariana explained, "I was processing a lot, and I always wanted to hide away in something really cozy."

The Wicked: For Good star suffered several tragedies during that time period – including the bombing at her Manchester concert and her ex Mac Miller's sudden passing at just 26 years old.

However, Ari did admit that adding tall boots to the iconic style made her feel pretty good!

"But I remember that the boots still made me feel c**t," she joked.

"I genuinely, at the time, did not have the mental energy to consider clothing. So the easiest thing for me was to throw on a sweatshirt and a c**ty boot, and that was how it happened."