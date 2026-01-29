Ariana Grande gives fans another shot at coveted concert tickets with new sale!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande fans will soon have another shot at snagging tickets to her highly anticipated Eternal Sunshine tour!

Ticketmaster will soon give Ariana Grande fans another chance to snag tickets to her Eternal Sunshine tour after a chaotic initial sale last fall. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a chaotic initial sale last fall, Ticketmaster has teamed up with the 31-year-old singer in order to help more fans get tickets to her upcoming tour.

In October, the company cancelled a "small portion" of tickets that had been purchased by users who violated the site's purchase terms.

As Ticketmaster announced on Wednesday, these tickets will now be "reissued directly to fans".

The resale will be done through a "request process" next month.

According to the company, fans who had their resale tickets cancelled but "did nothing wrong" will be awarded priority in the resale.

"Be on the lookout for another post soon with timing details," Ticketmaster added.

Grande reshared the statement and told fans, "Love you all so much and thank you for your patience… More information soon."



The Wicked star previously said she was "incredibly bothered" by how the initial sale played out and assured Arianators that her team was "fighting for a solution."